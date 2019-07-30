Kansas City teachers keep learning going through summer ‘bookmobile’ program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – New studies show students can lose up to one month’s worth of learning over the summer, but some teachers in Kansas City are working to prevent that from happening.

Topping Elementary School started a bookmobile to stop what they call the “summer slide.”

Teachers distribute free books to children in the community to children of all ages, from babies all the way to eighth-graders.

Mallory McCoy runs the program and said it’s all about a sense of community as much as it is about reading.

“It’s about who they’re getting the book from and building that relationship,” I’m your teacher first,” McCoy said. “How can I help you? You’re a person first how can I help you, and then let’s get to the content.”

While the last distribution of the season just occurred, students can access the books online at any time through the Mid-Continent Library.