Kansas dental hygienists get training to protect from coronavirus

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of dental hygienists from across Kansas met in Salina on Saturday to get up-to-date training.

This year however the main speaker for the Dental Hygienist Association is covering a new topic.

“Dental professionals are worried a little bit about the perceived mask and glove shortage,” said Dental Assistant and speaker Leslie Canham.

With the spread of the coronavirus, staff is worried about how they can make sure they keep themselves safe.

“I am in contact 24/7. I mean the patient’s face is right here so,” said Amanda Knutt, a registered dental hygienist.

To help with those concerns the Dental Hygienist Association made some recommendations, like wearing masks for about an hour.

They reminded them, patients are probably worried about coronavirus too.

“I think sometimes what we don’t do as dental professionals is make sure we have our practices prepared for patient perception,” said Canham.

Canham said one of the things they can do to help is make sure they are washing their hands in front of the patients so they aren’t wondering if they are clean.