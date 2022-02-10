TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas physicians from across the state met on Wednesday to discuss what they are calling a COVID surge. The message to emerge from the meeting is that, while Kansas is “COVID better,” it is still not “COVID good.”

“We’ve really gotten to a point where everyone is focused on how we take just one more patient, just one more, and then the next one,” Stormont Vail’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Dishman said. The CMO also noted that community members playing their part in staying healthy is just as important as the role health care workers play in slowing the spread. We continue to encourage you to wear a mask, get vaccinated, get boosted, and wash your hands.

Currently, in Topeka, Stormont Vail has 70 patients hospitalized with coronavirus. The COVID-19 Scorecard for Stormont Vail reported on Wednesday that 87% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated or had their last dose/booster more than 6 months ago. Stormont Vail said 132 team members and six providers are on contact leave for COVID-19.

The University of Kansas Health System, St. Francis Campus, reported that its critical care capacity is at 100%. On Wednesday, St. Francis reported it had 24 COVID-positive inpatients, 46% of which are unvaccinated. The hospital said Wednesday, it had 14 associates isolating and was unable to accept two patients.

The COVID-19 Dashboard for Newman Regional Health in Emporia reports four hospitalized patients on Feb. 9. Newman reported that from July 1, 2021 to Feb. 9, 2022, it has hospitalized 109 COVID-19 positive individuals who were unvaccinated, and their average stay in the hospital was 9.8 days. In contrast, 39 vaccinated COVID-19 patients were hospitalized for an average of 6.4 days.

In Kansas, 1,922,722 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose/ 1,543,086 have received a second dose and 669,584 have received the third dose. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 53% of Kansans have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. In Shawnee County, KDHE reported 64% of the population is vaccinated.