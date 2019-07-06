Kansas expands Medicaid support for brain injury victims

This combination of photos provided by Boston University shows sections from a normal brain, top, and from the brain of former University of Texas football player Greg Ploetz, bottom, in stage IV of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. According to a report released on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 by the Journal of the American Medical Association, research […]

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Kansas is expanding its Medicaid support for people with brain injuries to include those acquired through internal forces such as strokes or tumors, following years of advocacy for change.

A quirk in Kansas’ Medicaid statute had meant the only patients to qualify were those with a traumatic brain injury from a blow to the head.

But the Kansas City Star reports that a bipartisan coalition of legislators approved the inclusion of an “acquired brain injury,” which went in to effect July 1. Those injuries are due to internal forces such as strokes, tumors or asthma attacks.

Lawmakers also voted to extend services to children under 16 starting in October.

Advocate Janet Williams says the expansion will save money for Kansas in the long term.