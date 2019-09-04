Kansas first responders arrive safely in Florida

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The dozens of first responders from Kansas who traveled to Florida to help with hurricane response have made the trip safely, according to the Kansas Fire Marshal.

On Monday, 42 first responders from various departments in Kansas left to help with hurricane response efforts in Florida.

As a part of Kansas Task Force 1, the team is ready to search for and transport any people or animals stranded by rising storm surge and floodwaters, as well as perform basic life support and medical care.

The Office of the Kansas Fire Marshal posted on Facebook on Wednesday that the task force “arrived safely in Jacksonville, Fla., last night, after 24 hours of travel. After an overnight rest cycle, the team is awaiting instructions and additional information.”

Photo Courtesy: Kansas Fire Marshal

Photo Courtesy: Kansas Fire Marshal

The photos show the crew during an earlier stop in Lake City, Florida.

Hurricane Dorian has weakened to a category two hurricane after delivering widespread destruction to the Bahamas on Tuesday.