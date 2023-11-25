CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Kansas football picked up its eighth win of the season over Big 12 opponent Cincinnati Saturday night.

The Jayhawks took down the Bearcats 49-16 on the road. The win marks the first time the Jayhawks have had eight wins in a season since 2008.

Cincinnati got on the board first, kicking a field goal on its first drive of the game. KU’s offense struggled in its first few series, but a Cobee Bryant interception early in the second quarter gave the Jayhawks some life.

The Jayhawks scored touchdowns on each of their next three possessions before halftime. The first was a touchdown run from running back Devin Neal and the next two came through the air from Jason Bean. Kansas rolled to a 21-10 lead before halftime.

The second half saw even more of an offensive show from Kansas, and quarterback Jason Bean. The Jayhawks scored touchdowns on four of their five second half drives.

Bean took off for a 43-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put KU up 35-18. On the next drive, he turned on the jets again, running for a 50-yard touchdown to give KU a 42-16 lead.

Bean completed 13-of-17 of his passes for 250 yards and two passing touchdowns. Devin Neal finished with 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas finishes the season 8-4 and is 5-4 in Big 12 play.