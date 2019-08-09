Kansas Gas Service reminds you to dig safely during National Dig Safe day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas Gas Workers Repair Broken Gas Line_309802

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service is reminding customers of the importance to call 811 before any digging project to avoid hitting any underground natural gas lines.

Underground utility lines may be found in yards, under sidewalks, driveways or streets. After a customer makes the free call to 811 or visits kansasgas.com at least two days before digging begins, a professional locator is sent to the digging site to mark the locations of the lines.

Kansas Gas Service stressed the importance of avoiding these lines, as hitting one can result in injuries and outages.

Kansas Gas Service is conducting a contest on social media to promote public awareness about calling 811. Every day since August 1 the company has been posting a clue every day to provide tips about safe digging. The contest wraps up on 811 day, August 11, when a grand prize winner will be chosen.

To learn more about safe digging and natural gas safety, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories