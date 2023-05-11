FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service has some advice for you when there is severe weather.

The company says before storms roll in, check around your meter and clear any objects that could be blown into the meter potentially damaging it. Also, look for overhead branches or other objects that could fall on the meter.

And if a strong storm does move through your area, if you smell gas, leave the site, call 911 and Kansas Gas Service at 888-482-4950.

If your gas service is interrupted by the storm, never try to turn the meter on again yourself.

And if clean-up requires digging, contact 811 to ensure there are no buried lines in the area you are cleaning.