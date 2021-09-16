Kansas Gov. backs away from mask mandate

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers final questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press briefing Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal via AP)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is indicating that she’s wary of President Joe Biden’s mandate that companies with 100 or more employees require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

The governor said Tuesday at an economic development event that she needs to hear more details. Her office issued a statement last week to that effect.

However, Kelly later made comments indicating that a mandate may not be her preference. She said she prefers that Kansas continue to work cooperatively with businesses.

Most Republicans in the Kansas congressional delegation and Kansas Legislature have condemned the mandate.