TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday, Governor Laura Kelly issued a verbal state of disaster emergency proclamation due to the winter storm making its way across Kansas. It’s a move to allow resources to be prepositioned to provide state assistance, according to a release from the Kansas Adjutant General’s Department.

“I encourage all Kansans to be cautious as the winter storm moves through our state,” Kelly said. “Stay off the roads if possible and be mindful of emergency response personnel working hard to keep our citizens safe.”

You can keep up with current travel conditions by dialing 511 or going to kandrive.org.

