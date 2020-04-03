Kansas has 12 times as many weekly claims for unemployment

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The number of jobless workers in Kansas who filed initial unemployment claims last week was 12 times as high as it was the week before.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that Kansas had almost 23,700 initial claims for unemployment for the seven-day period ending Saturday.

The department said the figure for the previous week was less than 1,800. The increase was 1,250%.

It was the largest percentage jump in at least 20 years as some 62% of the state’s residents face local stay-at-home orders.