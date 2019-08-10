Kansas Highway Patrol catches car thief after I-70 chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities caught a suspect in a stolen car Saturday afternoon after a chase through two counties.

Troopers followed a stolen car on I-70 west through Douglas County into Shawnee County, according to KHP. They alerted Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies who deployed spike strips near the Croco Road overpass. They blew out three of the stolen car’s tires, forcing the driver to get off the highway at Deer Creek.

This afternoon, Troopers from Troop B and Troop G (KS Turnpike) were involved in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle on the… Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol – Troop B on Saturday, August 10, 2019

Troopers and deputies surrounded the car and the suspect surrendered. KHP Troops B and G thanked the Douglas County and Shawnee County Sheriffs’ offices for their help with the chase.