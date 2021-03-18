Kansas Highway Patrol reacts to Kansas lawmaker’s release from jail after arrest for DUI

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- After days of outrage and frustration from Kansans KSNT News is getting answers into why a top state lawmaker was released from jail after his controversial DUI arrest.

Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop’s arrest early Tuesday morning made national headlines this week.

His release made many wonder if Sen. Suellentrop received special treatment after a judge released him from jail hours after he was arrested and booked for allegedly driving impaired the wrong-way down two major highways in Topeka.

During the republican lawmaker’s first appearance, Shawnee County District Judge Penny Moylan cited her reason for allowing the senator to walk free being the missing “pertinent information” in the arrest report.

“Mr. Suellentrop, you’re being held on allegations of driving under the influence, and fleeing and eluding. I reviewed the law enforcement officer report. At this time, I do not find probable cause to support your arrest and detention based upon failure to include some pertinent information within that law enforcement officer report. As such, you’re going to be released at this time, okay?” Penny Moylan, Shawnee County District Court Judge

The Kansas Highway Patrol spoke exclusively to KSNT News in the agency’s first on-camera interview since the controversial arrest.

“We got a lot of questions about what wasn’t in there and how is he not being charged,” says Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Candice Breshears.

According to the highway patrol, it was one of the agency’s Capitol Police officers that arrested the senator and made some minor errors while filling out the report.

“Some information there which was listed on the front of the initial arresting report, but not on the backside,” Breshears added. “So those minor inefficiencies will be fixed in the final report that will be submitted to the DA for review and for charging.”

Meaning it’s still very likely the Wichita lawmaker will face charges for the events that unfolded on the main highways that run through Topeka.

Several drivers called 911, alerting law enforcement, after a white SUV, believed to be driven by Suellentrop, was spotted driving in the wrong direction on I-470 and I-70.

Officers finally caught up with the erratic driver about 10 minutes later, but then they were lead on a brief chase until the driver, identified as the senate majority leader, finally came to a stop.

Suellentrop was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail only to be released hours later.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay is still waiting for the final report from the highway patrol before he will decide what charges, if any, the senator will face.

In an interview with KSNT News Anchor Brooke Lennington on Thursday, Kagay said he agrees with the judge’s ruling to release Suellentrop.

“People might be upset right now because they believe they know what happened and I understand that there’s a substantial public interest in this specific case,” Kagay said. “But this process is something that we go through every day and from time to time this does happen where a suspect who’s been arrested, is brought to first appearances and they’re released because the affidavit is lacking information. When that happens the judge has the responsibility to accordingly make that finding.”

Lt. Breshears says despite the officer’s mistakes made in the report, she believes all the right decisions he made that night outweigh the errors.

“Our Capitol Police Officer heard that call of a wrong-way driver that night, and wrong-way drivers can have a tragic ending,” Breshears said. “Our Capitol Police officer did the best thing that he could by responding to find that vehicle, he located that vehicle, was able to get it stopped which could’ve prevented a fatality.”

We did try contacting Suellentrop for comment on this story. A secretary in his office said the lawmaker had nothing more to say other than the statement he released on Wednesday.

You can read that statement by clicking HERE.