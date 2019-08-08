Kansas Highway Patrol to inspect USD 501 buses Thursday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol will start inspecting buses for Topeka Public Schools on Thursday morning. The inspection will be at Kansas Central School Bus at 200 SE 21st Street at 8 am.

The KHP is responsible for inspecting around 11 thousand school buses across the state of Kansas. Troopers check the overall condition of the buses, looking specifically at things like tires, lights and safety features like door and window latches.

Parents can request to see their child’s bus inspection form from the district. All inspected buses will have a small maroon sticker on the window near the driver. The entire safety form is posted here on the Kansas Department of Education website and below.