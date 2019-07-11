Kansas highways ranked top 3 in nation

In this photo made with a 25 second exposure on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015, vehicles travel along Interstate 70 in Wright City, Mo. Built in the 1950s and ’60s with an expected life of 20 years, a 200-mile span of the four-lane interstate between suburban St. Louis and Kansas City is crumbling beneath its surface […]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Highways in Kansas were said to be the third best in the nation, according to a list compiled by CNBC.

“They’re pretty well kept,” said Topeka resident Jean Johnson. “They’re always working on them in the summer which can be irritating, but you want them to work, so that’s good.”

The findings come as lawmakers in Washington discuss a $2 trillion overhaul of the country’s infrastructure.

The ranking is based on data collected by government agencies and evaluate each state’s roads, bridges, railways, waterways, ports, airports and utilities, as well as the size of the population within a day’s drive.

“I think a lot of people from here can equate to their experiences as soon as they cross the state line to various neighboring states, you do notice sometimes a difference in the level of maintenance,” said Kansas City resident Gretchen Blain.

Indiana made the top of the list at number one, with Kentucky one spot behind.

To view the full list, click here.