Kansas House gives final approval to Medicaid expansion plan

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Chuba Hubbard ran for 296 yards and a touchdown on just 25 carries, and Oklahoma State shut down No. 24 Kansas State's own vaunted rushing attack in a weather-delayed 26-13 victory Saturday night.

Hubbard hardly carried at all in the first quarter for the Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Big 12), who built a 13-0 lead when the game was halted more than an hour in the second quarter due to lightning. But the breakout star finished with runs of 53, 84 and 44 yards in his dominant performance.