Kansas joins 50 states, territories investigating Google business practices

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 23, 2010, file photo, the Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels. Google is about to change the way its influential search engine recommends websites on smartphones and tablets in a shift thats expected to sway where millions of people shop, eat and find information. The […]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Monday that Kansas is part of a nationwide investigation into Google’s business practices.

Google is being investigated by 50 state and territory attorneys general on whether their overarching control of online advertising markets and search traffic may have led to anticompetitive behavior that harms customers.

While the normal protocol is for his office to neither confirm nor deny details of an ongoing investigation, Schmidt said that it is in the public’s interest to confirm Kansas’ involvement in the investigation.

“Today I am taking the unusual step of announcing an ongoing investigation,” said Schmidt, who noted that the ordinary practice of his office is to neither confirm nor deny whether an investigation exists. “In light of the heightened public scrutiny and policy discussions surrounding the business practices at Google and other major tech companies, as well as the decision by several other state attorneys general to publicly announce the investigation today, I have concluded it is in the public interest to confirm that Kansas has been and remains part of this effort.”

Previous investigations into Google have uncovered violations ranging from advertising illegal drugs in the U.S. to antitrust actions brought by the European Commission.