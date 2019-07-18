Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex to hold recruiting event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex is holding a recruitment event Thursday to find the next member of their team.

KJCC is looking for strong role models to work at their facility and the Superintendant, Wendy Leiker, is excited to expand their team.

“We are looking forward to this recruiting event at KJCC,” Leiker said. “Our starting wages are very competitive and our benefits are fantastic. We work with males and females at our facility ranging in ages from 13 years old to 22 1/2. We are looking for strong role models and for those that want to make a difference in the lives of youth.”

The event will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Interested parties can take a tour of the facility and interview with key staff members. Free food and beverages will also be available.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old with a valid driver’s license and must be able to pass a background check.

If you can’t make it to the event tomorrow, you can apply online by clicking here.

Directions to the event being held at KJCC can be found here.