KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Big 3 women’s basketball programs are headed to the WNIT.

Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri women’s basketball are all in the WNIT after missing out on the NCAA tournament.

The full bracket will be announced on Monday.

Kansas is 19-11, finished seventh in the Big 12 and lost in the opening round of the conference tournament to 10-seed TCU in a big upset.

Kansas State is 17-16, finished ninth in the Big 12 and lost in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament to Texas.

Mizzou is 17-13, finished ninth in the SEC and lost in the second round of the conference tournament to Arkansas.

Kansas was an automatic qualifier while KSU and Mizzou were at large bids for the tournament.