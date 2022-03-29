TOPEKA (KSNT) – Congressman Jake LaTurner spoke with 27 News Tuesday morning after returning from a bipartisan congressional delegation (CODEL) to eastern Europe and the Ukraine border.

“The trip was to see exactly the situation on the ground and how U.S. dollars are being spent,” LaTurner said. The representative was one of seven lawmakers who made the trip.

“Putin is really out of his mind and what he is doing to the people of Ukraine is devastating,” LaTurner said. He told 27 News lawmakers met refugees who have no idea what their future holds. LaTurner said providing weapons to the Ukrainians was the right thing to do.

LaTurner said Putin had miscalculated and the US was providing Ukrainians with what they needed to make sure they had what they need to fight. Recently the U.S. passed a $13.6 billion dollar package to help the Ukrainian people, according to LaTurner.

“These are brave men and women that are sacrificing on our behalf to make sure Putin goes no further,” LaTurner said of the Kansas soldiers he met with while visiting Poland, Romania and Moldova.