LAWRENCE, Kan. — It was smooth sailing for the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon in their victory over UCF.

They were without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels for the second straight game due to back tightness. Jason Bean got the start once again.

The Kansas run game had an enormous day, led by Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr.

Kansas took a 17-0 lead in the second quarter after a Bean five-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Arnold and a three-yard touchdown run from Hishaw Jr.

The Jayhawks closed the first half with a 24-0 lead after an 82-yard punt return touchdown from Trevor Wilson.

The onslaught continued in the second half.

Neal broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown on Kansas opening second half drive.

UCF scored their first points in the third quarter after a Timmy McClain 13-yard touchdown pass to Alec Holler.

Dylan McDuffie also added two more rushing touchdowns for Kansas as they cruised to a 51-22 victory.

Kansas had a total of 399 rushing yards.

Neal led the way with 12 carries for 154 yards (12.8 ypc) and a score. Hishaw Jr. had 19 carries for 134 yards (7.1 ypc) and two touchdowns and McDuffie finished with 13 carries for 91 yards (7.0 ypc) and two scores.

Bean went 8/12 with 91 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas moves to 5-1 on the season and will go to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.