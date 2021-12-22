Kansas man convicted in relation to 2019 killing of his mother

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced in the Shawnee County District Court in relation to the 2019 homicide of his mother.

According to a press release from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, law enforcement officers were sent to 1501 SW Tyler at 11:59 p.m. on June 16, 2019. Officers on the scene entered the residence and located Kyong Wood, deceased, just inside the residence.

Believing the suspect to still be in the home, law enforcement set up a perimeter around the residence and, after a 5-hour standoff, used tear gas on the house. David E. Wood Jr. exited the house, was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Wood pled guilty to Intentional Second Degree Murder on the morning his jury trial was set to start. On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the court sentenced Wood to the maximum term of 653 months with the Kansas Secretary of Corrections.