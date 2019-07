NORTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that hit and killed a man on U.S. Highway 36 in northwest Kansas, then fled the scene.

Tyler J. Kuhn, 22 of Norton, died after being struck in a hit and run at 10 p.m. Tuesday. He was traveling by mile marker 119 when an unknown vehicle in the eastbound lane crashed into him.

Kansas Highway Patrol released the victim’s name Wednesday morning.