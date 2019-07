STERLING, Kan. (AP) — A man on horseback has found a missing 87-year-old Kansas woman with Alzheimer’s.

KWCH-TV reports that 76-year-old Garry Battey was out riding when he found Vonita Renae Colle safe Tuesday about a quarter mile (0.4 kilometer) from her home in Sterling. Colle had been reported missing Monday, leading to a search. Battey says the Lord told him where to go.

Colle was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and a statewide Silver Alert for her was canceled.