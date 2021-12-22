Kansas man sentenced in connection to sex offense with 15-year-old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was sentenced by the Shawnee County District Court on Wednesday in relation to a sex offense that occurred in 2019.

According to a recent release from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, on Sept. 23, 2019, law enforcement was called to a local hospital in response to a minor 15-year-old female indicating that she had sex with a known adult 2 days before.

The incident reportedly took place in an alley near SW 6th Ave. and Clay. Law enforcement investigating the incident identified and arrested Edward Jack Kellogg who was almost 39-years-old at the time. Kellogg entered a plea to aggravated indecent liberties with a child in May of 2021. The court sentenced Kellogg to a term of 221 months with the Kansas Secretary of Corrections.