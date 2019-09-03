Kansas man sentenced to 17 years for selling drugs, guns to undercover officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who lived in Franklin County was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison on Tuesday for selling drugs and guns to undercover police officers.

Heriberto Armendariz-Garcia, 39, of Wellsville, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. He admitted in his plea that he met with undercover officers multiple times, selling them cocaine, methamphetamine, and guns.

The investigation revealed that he sold or arranged the sales of nine kilograms of cocaine, 4.8 kilograms of meth, 16 firearms and 232 rounds of ammunition.