Kansas man sentenced to 84 years after traveling to Phillippines for sex with minors

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kansas man who traveled to the Philippines to have sex with minor females has been sentenced to 84 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that Anthony Shultz, a helicopter pilot from Lindsborg, videotaped his sexual encounters with 12- and 15-year-old girls and brought the videos back to Kansas. He also sold the videos online. In one of the videos, Shultz is seen giving the 15-year-old money after having sex with her.

He also produced child pornography with an 8-year-old girl in the Philippines with the cooperation of the girl’s mother.

Schultz pleaded guilty in July 2018 to three counts of producing child pornography.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide federal initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The leader of the Kansas House is responding to a series of mass shootings by proposing more mental health personnel in rural areas and expansion of a mental health program in K-12 schools while the Democratic governor proposes looking at gun laws.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Olathe Republican Ron Ryckman said the 2020 Legislature should address the widespread deficit of behavioral health workers in Kansas. He said half of the state’s population lives in areas with shortages.

Ryckman addressed the issue in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, without discussion of firearms.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly responded to the latest mass shootings by calling for “real, common sense gun-safety laws” and described the shootings as part of a public health crisis.