Kansas mom, her boyfriend arrested in 2-year-old’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested a couple on suspicion of aggravated child endangerment after a 2-year-old boy died.

It happened around 11 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1100 block of West Munnell.

Police, firefighters and EMS arrived and found a boy not breathing. The boy was pronounced dead.

“Mom called 911. She was not home at the time. The boyfriend had contacted her in regards to the child not breathing. She eventually called 911 which led to the response at the residence,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department.

Police said the boy, who has not been identified, was found to have extensive bruising on his body.

Two people, 24-year-old Stephanie Aviles, the mother, and 31-year-old Bernardo Gonzalez-Mejia, Aviles’ boyfriend, were both arrested.

“At the time, the 2 year old was the only in the house with the boyfriend,” said Capt. Allred.

Two other children, a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl, were placed in protective police custody.

The Sedgwick Regional Forensic Center will perform an autopsy.

It is the third child death case Wichita police have investigated this year.

Police told KSN that the Department of Children and Families investigated a case in 2015, but it wasn’t for abuse. They also had one police report.

“There was a limited history with law enforcement or DCF involving the family,” said Capt. Allred.