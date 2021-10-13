Kansas native opens a bakery in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A woman from Western Kansas chose Topeka as the place to open her new bakery.

Amanda Perry opened Amanda’s Baker Creations two weeks ago and celebrated on October 13th with a ribbon-cutting.

Her family, friends, and different members of the community came out to show their support and purchase baked goods.

“It’s very emotional, I’m very happy,” said Perry. “I’m kind of overwhelmed- I told myself I wouldn’t cry today though.”

Amanda has been baking since she was three years old. She said she credits her love of cooking to her grandmother, who always did it with her.

The bakery specializes in things like cinnamon rolls, muffins, and cookies. Personally, Amanda’s favorite thing to make is pies.



If you want to visit the bakery, it’s located in Fairlawn Plaza off of SW 22nd Place.