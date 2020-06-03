Kansas no longer shields people from evictions, foreclosures

WICHITA, Kan. – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is no longer shielding renters and homeowners who are financially strapped because of the coronavirus pandemic from being evicted or having lenders foreclose on their mortgages.

Kelly allowed an executive order banning new evictions and foreclosures to expire May 26. The Wichita Eagle reports that her office confirmed Monday that the executive order no longer was in place. Renters’ advocates warned that unemployment benefits and one-time federal stimulus checks won’t be enough to keep people in their homes.

Landlords and apartment owners said evictions are likely weeks away and that they’re willing to work with tenants who’ve fallen behind.