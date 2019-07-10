Kansas nurses able to practice in 30 states with ‘multi-state’ license

(AP) – On July 1, 2019, Kansas joined 30 other states in implementing the NLC, which allows for registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical/vocational nurses (LPN/VNs) to have one multistate license, with the ability to practice in person or via telehealth, in both their home state and other NLC states.

“The Kansas State Board of Nursing (KSBN) is extremely excited to announce the implementation of the Nurse Licensure Compact in Kansas. The implementation of the NLC legislation, allows the citizens of Kansas to have increased access to care while maintaining public protection at the state level. KSBN is committed to remaining at the forefront of reducing the regulatory burden to our licensees, while creating better access to care for those we serve,” comments Carol Moreland, MSN, RN, executive administrator, Kansas State Board of Nursing.

Licensing standards are aligned in NLC states, so all nurses applying for a multistate license are required to meet the same standards, including a federal and state criminal background check that will be conducted for all applicants for multistate licensure.

The NLC also enables nurses to provide telehealth nursing services to patients located across the country without having to obtain additional licenses. In the event of a disaster, nurses from multiple states can easily respond to supply vital services. Additionally, almost every nurse, including primary care nurses, case managers, transport nurses, school and hospice nurses, among many others, needs to routinely cross state boundaries to provide the public with access to nursing services, and a multistate license facilitates this process.