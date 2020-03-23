Kansas officials give guidance for child care services during COVID-19 outbreak

boy playing cubes on the floor in his room. he will build an animal farm from the cubes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends continuing operations for licensed child care facilities right now. That includes centers, preschools, day care homes and school age programs.

Child care facilities may accept new enrollees in accordance with the terms of their license.

Although, with the forever changing situation of the coronavirus outbreak, each community may implement more restrictive guidance and provisions for child care facilities, up to and including closure within their authority and jurisdiction. Child care providers should direct all questions to their local child care surveyor.

“We know this is a stressful time, and especially for families who rely on child care and those whose work circumstances are changing,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “There are a number of child care resources available to help you meet the needs of your family. We’re all in this together and will help families access the support they need.”

KDHE will also continue to accept and process applications for new child care facilities in this time. People who are interests in becoming a licensed provider are encouraged to contact their local licensing surveyor.

Visit the KDHE Child Care Licensing website and click on Local County Contacts to find the surveyor in your area.

“Child care professionals provide a critical service in our state,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “They allow parents who are our doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters and more to respond to this pandemic. Child care facilities have very strict regulations regarding the number of children in the facility as well as health and safety guidelines that must continue to be met.”

There are several FAQs and guidance regarding child care operations during the pandemic, you can click here to see some of those.

Options for families in need of child care: