Kansas Policy Institute working to create better education system for the state

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Kansas Policy Institute is working to create a better education system throughout the state.

Monday night, the organization presented a documentary at B&B Theatres in Topeka called “Giving Kids a Fighting Chance.” The film shows how Florida went from being one of the worst states in the nation for student achievement, to now one of the best.

This information is based on standardized testing scores, reading proficiency among students and more. They are looking to raise awareness and improve education in Kansas.

“There are more high school students in Kansas below grade level than are on track for college and career,” Dave Trabert, with the Kansas Policy Institute said. “It’s not going to change. Its been getting a little bit worse.”

This is just one of many presentations KPI has planned for the summer.