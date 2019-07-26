Kansas priest pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A priest who served in multiple Kansas parishes pleaded guilty Friday afternoon to possessing child pornography.

Christopher Rossman, 46, formerly served at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Saint Dominic’s in Holton, Annunciation Catholic Church in Baldwin City, and Saint Francis of Assisi in Overbrook.

In 2016, a monitoring service alerted the Archdiocese to Rossman’s visits to adult and child pornography sites. They, in turn, alerted officials to this activity.

When investigators attempted to find Rossman in Baldwin City, they found that his sister had taken the tablet and tried to run it over multiple times.

During his plea today, Rossman admitted that investigators found the child pornography on his Samsung Galaxy tablet.

Rossman’s sentencing is not yet set, and he could serve up to 10 years in federal prison for his crime.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister commended the Archdiocese for its cooperation and FBI task force agent Angie Jones for her work on the case.