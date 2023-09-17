TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the Fall season approaching quickly, farms are preparing to open fall festivities once again. With the changing colors also comes pumpkin season.

Some pumpkin patches, like Berry Hill pumpkin patch, are already open. However, the pumpkin season could look a little hollow this season.

With the record breaking heat wave that swept through Kansas in August also came possible pumpkin losses. Katelyn Shively, co-owner of Berry Hill Pumpkin Patch, said they lost a significant portion of their pumpkins due to the heat. While buying pumpkins early could be a solution, Shivley added there’s costs of buying early.

“So I definitely think you should buy them earlier, but if you do, you have to protect them not only from the heat but from frost as well,” Shivley said. “If you get them too early and it frost during that time they’ll go bad.”

So, if you’re the kind of person who goes to get pumpkins at the last minute, you might want to plan to do it a little earlier this year.