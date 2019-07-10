Kansas ranks in top 10 for best states to retire

Winter wheat grows under subdued Kansas sunshine in a farm field near Ottawa, Kan., Friday, May 1, 2015. Farmers and other agriculture industry leaders will fan out across the state in early May to examine the extent of damage to winter wheat from drought, disease and winterkill. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas landed in the top 10 states to retire in according to a list compiled by Bankrate.

The list ranks all 50 states based on affordability, crime, culture, weather and wellness.

The top state overall was Nebraska, followed by Iowa, Missouri, South Dakota, Florida, and Kentucky.

While Kansas tied with North Carolina for the 7th place spot, it ranked 39th for crime, 37th for culture, 20th for weather and 21st for wellness.

