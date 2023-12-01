WASHINGTON (KSNW) — Kansas is one of 45 states that will share $468 million to help combat wildfires and recover from the damage they leave behind.

According to figures from the state, Kansas averages around 5,000 wildfires a year. The money comes from the U.S. Department of the Interior, which received funding to address wildfires in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

Kansas will receive $450,750 to help recover 6,075 acres of land that burned in recent wildfires and to prevent future wildfires in the area. The Department of Interior says so far, the funds have helped reduce wildfire risks and recover 2.5 million acres of land in the 2023 fiscal year across the United States.

The infrastructure bill provides $1.5 billion for the Department of the Interior over five years to invest in preparedness, fuels management, post-fire restoration, and fire science. For more details on how the funds are being spent, click here.

In July of 2022, Governor Laura Kelly created a Wildfire Task Force in Kansas, which just released its report on how to better respond to wildfires in the state.