Kansas recruit Jayden Russell ‘exploring different options’

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — One-time Kansas signee Jayden Russell says he has been granted a release from his letter of intent and is “exploring different options.”

The 6-foot-3-inch 190 pound defensive back made the announcement Tuesday night on Twitter. He explained that Kansas told him that there was a possible chance that his score on the ACT college entrance exam could get flagged because of a 10-point jump between the second and third time he took it. If he arrived during the flagging process, he would have to leave and potentially give back everything he received.

He says the school wanted him to report in January. But he didn’t want to wait and decided to look for options to compete this fall.

As a senior, Russell helped lead St. Thomas Aquinas in Overland Park, Kansas, to its first state football title.