Kansas Republican Party won't hold 2020 caucus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Republican Party announced Friday that they will not be organizing a caucus for the 2020 election.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, the Kansas Republican Party said that because President Trump is an incumbent from the Republican Party, they won’t have a primary or caucus for Republican National convention delegates next year.

The party noted that this has been the standard for the Republican Party dating back to Lincoln’s re-election. Every time an elected incumbent has run for re-election, the Kansas Republican Party state convention adopted a resolution instructing all delegates to vote for the incumbent.

