Kansas River weir project will provide boat ramp, boat & fish passage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Construction that got underway in September continues along the Kansas River weir, the project will improve navigation around the weir by allowing kayakers and river traffic to pass without having to portage.

A weir is a low dam meant to raise the level of water upstream.

Kansas River weir project, 2020

The construction will modify the existing weir and banks of the Kansas River to provide fish passage, improve navigation and maintain upstream pool elevation for water intake into the treatment plant.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism prohibits work in the summer to protect native fish.

Phase one of the project should be done in April of 2021. The work will include a both boat and fish passages on the north bank, as well as a new boat ramp.

“This has been a long-standing priority for both the City and the Riverfront Advisory Council,” said GregSchwerdt, owner of Schwerdt Design Group and chair of the Riverfront Advisory Council. “The weir will not only be a engineering feat, in and of itself, but it will also serve as a way to better control the flow of the River, improving safety and enjoyment overall. I, personally, can’t wait to see the final product in the spring of 2022.”

When the project is completed next year, a new parking area will be constructed.

The project budget approved by the council is $5,791,000.