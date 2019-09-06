Kansas school district introduces all-gender restroom

FILE- In this Aug. 23, 2007, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to a gender-neutral restroom at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt. Nearly all of the nation’s 20 largest cities, including New York City, have local or state nondiscrimination laws that allow transgender people to use whatever bathroom they identify with, though […]

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNT) – A new school year comes with a new kind of restroom at one Kansas High School.

The Winfield School District is one of the first in the area to create all-gender restrooms.

Amanda Porter is a language arts teacher and sponsor for the Gender and Sexualities Alliance Club. She said she was glad to see the district was on board with the idea.

“I have often found Winfield to be is a place where it’s about supporting kids. so when we’re in this building we can do the job of education,” Porter said.

The two restrooms already existed as staff restrooms so the only cost to convert them was the sign.

Porter said so far there hasn’t been any negative feedback within the school.