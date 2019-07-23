Kansas Senate Oversight Committee approves Herman Jones as Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County Sheriff has been approved as the superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Governor Laura Kelly appointed the former sheriff to the position, and the Kansas Senate Oversight Committee approved him serving in the role on Monday. Jones was elected to Shawnee County Sheriff in 2012 and re-elected in 2016. He also served as director of administration for the Kansas Highway Patrol from 2000 to 2011.

“I’m honored to be Governor Kelly’s choice to serve in this important law enforcement position,” Jones said. “I’ve dedicated my career to public safety and take great pride in working with the men and women of the Kansas Highway Patrol to strengthen our agency and improve public safety across Kansas.

The full Senate will vote on the sheriff in the 2020 Legislative Session.

Jones’ appointment came after the former Kansas Highway Patrol leadership resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.