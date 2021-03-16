Kansas Senate Majority leader booked into Shawnee County Jail

Gene Mathias Suellentrop

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County Jail Tuesday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fleeing or attempting to flee a law enforcement officer, speeding and improper crossover on a divided highway.

Suellentrop was a member of the Kansas House from 2009 to 2016.

He currently serves in the Kansas Senate, from Wichita.

