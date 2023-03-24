NEW YORK — The Kansas State Wildcats are one step closer to the Final Four.

An incredible back-and-forth game ended with a K-State 98-93 win that puts them in the Elite Eight.

In a tit-for-tat first half, the Wildcats pulled away at the end of the half to take a 43-38 lead.

Early in the second half, breakout star Markquis Nowell rolled his right ankle and got it re-taped in a spectacular night for him.

The Wildcats pulled away with less than six minutes but the Spartans battled back. A Michigan State three and a layup brought them within two with less than a minute to go.

A Tyson Walker layup tied the game at 82 with five seconds to go and a Nowell layup attempt fell short to go to overtime.

In overtime, there were several times when the game was tied, the Wildcats took a two-point lead with less than a minute to go with a Johnson alley-oop. A missed MSU free throw gave KSU a one-point lead with less than 45 seconds.

With 15 seconds to go, Ish Massoud hit a jumper off of an inbound pass which gave KSU a three-point lead.

The game ended with MSU fumbling the ball away and Nowell scoring on a layup.

Nowell ended the night with 20 points and 19 assists (an NCAA Tournament record for assists). Four KSU starters scored in the double digits with Keyontae Johnson leading the team with 18 points and six rebounds.

Both teams had an astounding night on offense with both shooting over 50% from there and Kansas State shooting 58% from the floor.

K-State will play the winner of 9-seed Florida Atlantic and 4-seed Tennessee.