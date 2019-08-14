Kansas State donors break all-time record, donate $212 million in 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Donors broke the record for yearly donations to the Kansas State University Foundation in the 2019 fiscal year.

The University reported that they received $212 million in donations, the highest amount in K-State history.

“This was the most successful fundraising year in K-State history,” said Greg Willems, president, and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “These exceptional fundraising results are fueled by the extraordinary commitment of our donors, whose generosity grows with each passing year. We at the KSU Foundation are proud to inspire and guide that philanthropy to boldly advance the K-State family.”

In addition to the millions donated, there were a number of other notable philanthropic achievements over the 2019 fiscal year.

Two hundred and eight new scholarships were established by donors, with a total of $47.7 million raised for scholarships overall.

A record 39 gifts and commitments of $1 million or more were made, totaling more than $129 million.

Over $156 million was raised for academic purposes, and fundraising for the Innovation and Inspiration Campaign exceeded its original 2017 goal of $1 billion, reaching $1.4 billion this year.

“It is an honor to thank all of our donors — alumni, friends, corporate partners, faculty, staff, and students — who expressed their support of K-State so generously this year,” K-State President Richard B. Myers said. “This new milestone in fundraising will have a great impact on students, faculty, and facilities at K-State. There’s no question that this level of support from the K-State family will help advance the university this year and for many years to come.”

To see the giving totals broken down by Kansas counties and more details on this year’s donations, click here.