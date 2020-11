MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- The Kansas State Wildcats fell 20-18 to Oklahoma State (No. 14) on home turf. The Wildcats were up 12-0 at halftime, but couldn’t hold the lead.

Oklahoma State took the lead in the third quarter and held them until the end of the game.

The Wildcats will take on Iowa State Nov. 21 on the road.