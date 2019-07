MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Tri Delta Sorority at Kansas State University made a large donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital last school year.

The sorority raised over $72,000 for St. Jude during the 2018-2019 school year, which is $30,000 more than what they raised during the 2017-2018 year.

According to Lydia Chapman, Development Representative for St. Jude, they are one of the top four Tri Delta chapters in the country and just received the Gold Chapter of the Year award.