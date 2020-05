TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas has been looking at a continual economic downturn as coronavirus has shut down the state, and as Kansas opens back up, State Treasurer Jake Laturner tells KSNT News what people should expect moving forward.

“Our state can not run at a deficit, so adjustments will need to be made to next year’s budget to accommodate for the losses we incur this year,” Laturner said.

Watch the full interview above to learn about how Kansas is responding to the crisis.