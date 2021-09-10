Kansas State Wildcats preparing for home opener with Purple Power Play

MANHATTAN (KSNT)– Football season is back and K-State fans are ready for action.

In the Little Apple, families and community members came decked out head-to-toe in K-State gear, getting excited for the first home game of the season.

The annual Purple Power Play started at 5:00 p.m. with a plenty of activities for fans to enjoy, from food trucks, to axe throwing to bouncy houses. Local dance teams and bands performed, including an appearance from the Pride of Wildcat Land K-State marching band.

Local vendors and businesses were located in pop up tents all over the Blue Earth Plaza for the rally. Because of COVID-19, the event did not take place last year. Some people think missing out last season made the turnout so big this year.

“Yeah I think people are kind of sick of being cooped up,” said the owner of Rockin’ K’s Scott Sieben. “Honestly, it’s pretty good weather tonight and it’s not too crazy hot so hopefully people will come out and enjoy everything they got going on.”

K-State plays Southern Illinois tomorrow night at the Bill Snyder Stadium at 6:00 p.m.