TOPEKA (KSNT) – The State of Kansas ended last year 3.4% shy of it’s tax revenue estimates.

In 2023, Kansas collected $1.043 billion in taxes. The figure comes $36.9 million shy of estimates for the year. The total collections are down 3.8% from December 2022.

Last year, Kansas collected 4.5% more than estimated from income taxes but fell short in corporate tax collections by 14.3%. Kansas’ income tax collections were $17.1 million more than estimated and corporate income tax was $39.3 million less than estimated.

“Withholding tax, the largest component of the individual income tax receipts, was 9.2% greater than December 2022,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said. “This comes as no real surprise as the growth is entirely consistent with recent findings of the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which showed that personal income and earnings in Kansas grew during the second and third quarters of 2023 at some of the highest rates in the country.”

Burghart added that because there was one less deposit day in December compared to 2022, the corporate income tax receipts were lower than expected. He said nearly $34.4 million was deposited on that day in 2022.

To view the full December 2023 revenue numbers, click here. For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.